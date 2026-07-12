Man dead, 3 detained after gunshot detection alert on west side of Detroit

A man is dead and three other people were detained following a gunshot detection alert on the west side of Detroit Sunday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident on the 12100 block of Auburn Street in the city's Weatherby neighborhood after receiving a ShotSpotter alert at 7:03 p.m. Police said they found the man, who was in his 40s, lying unresponsive on a lawn. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officials have yet to disclose details about the three detained individuals.

As of Sunday night, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.

Detroit police said three teenagers were injured in a shooting at a party Saturday night on the 16700 block of Harlow Avenue, around four miles north of where Sunday's incident happened. A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.