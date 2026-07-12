1 in custody after 3 teens injured in shooting at house party on Detroit's west side

A suspect is in custody after three teenagers were injured in a shooting at a house party on the west side of Detroit Saturday night, according to police.

Investigators said two female juveniles and a male juvenile, whose exact ages have yet to be disclosed by officials, were at the party on the 16700 block of Harlow Avenue when shots were fired.

The three teens were listed in temporary serious condition following the shooting, officials said.

Police said on Sunday afternoon that a suspect had been taken into custody. Details about them weren't immediately revealed.

Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.