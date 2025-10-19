Man, 27, dead after falling off dock into Lake St. Clair, police say

A 27-year-old man is dead after he fell off a dock into Lake St. Clair in Southeast Michigan early Sunday.

According to police in New Baltimore, Michigan, officers and firefighters responded to the incident around 2:48 a.m. They initially weren't able to find the man.

Police said he was located underwater after they received help from the Harrison Township Fire Department, Macomb County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Coast Guard.

The incident is under investigation.

New Baltimore is around 41 miles northeast of Detroit.