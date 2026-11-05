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Man dead after shooting early Thursday on Vancouver Street, Detroit police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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One man is dead in the aftermath of a shooting on Vancouver Street early Thursday in Detroit. 

Police were called about 12:20 a.m. to a shooting in the 5300 block of Vancouver Street. This location is west of Interstate 96 and north of Interstate 94. When they arrived, officers found a man injured by a gunshot wound and unresponsive. 

Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead. 

The circumstances of the incident are not known at this time.  

Police ask that anyone with information about this shooting contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260. 

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