73-year-old driver trying to eat chicken wings rear ends Michigan State Police trooper's car

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police says a 73-year-old Detroit man was trying to eat chicken wings while driving when he rear-ended a trooper's patrol vehicle on Wednesday.

MSP was called at about 3:15 p.m. to the southbound John C Lodge Service Drive at W. Grand Boulevard.

Police say a trooper was in the center lane at a red light when the man struck the patrol car. No injuries were reported, and there was minor vehicle damage. 

The driver received a citation and was released, MSP said on social media

"It is important to remember to focus on driving when behind the wheel," said MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw. "Driving distracted, in this case, eating wings, is a risky driving behavior that leads to preventable crashes. Fortunately, no one was hurt in this case."

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

