Man convicted in 2013 murder of woman, child in Clinton Township

A 41-year-old man was found guilty on Wednesday of killing a 36-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter in Clinton Township more than 10 years ago.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Henry Johnson was convicted of two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of felony murder for the deaths of Tina Geiger and her daughter, Kristine. The conviction came after a five-day trial.

Prosecutors say on July 24, 2013, Henry Johnson and his brother, Tony Johnson, sexually assaulted Kristine and then stabbed the mother and daughter to death in their apartment. The case remained unsolved until 2019, when DNA connected the men.

Both brothers were convicted in 2022, but Henry Johnson was granted a new trial following an appeal. Tony Johnson remains incarcerated at the Iona Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility.

"I am very thankful to the jury for delivering justice to our victims and their families. More than 13 years have passed, but the pain caused by these heartless and brutal murders will never leave the family of Ms. Geiger and her precious daughter. I hope the knowledge that these men will spend the rest of their lives in prison provides some measure of comfort," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Henry Johnson will be sentenced on Dec. 2. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.