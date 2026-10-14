Man accused of threatening to shoot up Holly outdoor music event

A man is accused of making threats of shooting people at an outdoor live music event in Holly, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald announced.

Daniel James Gibson, 26, was charged with one count of false report or threat of terrorism after allegedly threatening to "shoot the place up" at the reopening of Andy's Place in Holly, according to prosecutors.

On Saturday afternoon, Gibson reportedly attempted to bring his own alcohol to the event and repeatedly climbed over the fence surrounding the event after organizers removed him, prosecutors say.

According to prosecutors, Gibson allegedly threatened to "shoot every person in there" or "shoot the place up" while reaching into his backpack.

Police recovered a knife and several containers of alcohol from the backpack, prosecutors say.

"There is no such thing as an 'idle threat' of mass violence," McDonald said. "A community gathered to enjoy music and celebrate the reopening of a local business has a right to safety. The defendant's alleged actions, while intoxicated and carrying a weapon, could have caused a panic and endangered everyone at this event."

False report or threat of terrorism is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $20,000 fine or both.