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Man charged with murder of his 78-year-old grandmother in Farmington Hills

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A 34-year-old man accused of killing his 78-year-old grandmother made his first court appearance Thursday. 

Appearing over video conference from the Oakland County Jail, Zeff Nikollbibaj of Farmington Hills was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, which carries a penalty of up to life in prison, and felony firearm, which carries a penalty of two years, consecutive to any other term. 

Judge Marla Parker of the 47th District Court entered a not guilty plea on Zeff Nikollbibaj's behalf and denied bond. 

Police say the assault happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Gilchrest Street near Middlebelt Road in Farmington Hills. When officers arrived, they found Ana Nikollbibaj unconscious on the floor. A spent firearm shell was found near her body, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said.

The victim received medical attention on scene but was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries. According to police, the suspect's brother, who is another grandson of the victim, was also in the home. 

Farmington Hills police say the suspect then barricaded himself in a bedroom. 

Zeff Nikollbibaj was arrested later that day. 

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office reviewed the case and authorized the charges. 

Zeff Nikollbibaj is due back in court on July 10 for a probable cause conference.   

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