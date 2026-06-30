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Farmington Hills police arrest man accused of killing his grandmother

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington,
Alysia Burgio
Alysia Burgio
Growing up in Metro Detroit, joining the CBS News Detroit team is a lifelong dream for Alysia Burgio.
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Alysia Burgio

/ CBS Detroit

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A man in his 30s is in custody after police say he allegedly killed his grandmother during a domestic violence-related assault on Tuesday morning in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

The homicide happened at a home on Gilchrest Street near Middlebelt Road around 7:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the approximately 78-year-old woman unconscious in the hallway with a severe head injury.

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CBS Detroit

The victim received medical attention on scene but was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Farmington Hills police say the approximately 33-year-old suspect barricaded himself in a bedroom.

"Officers tried to de-escalate the situation and get him to turn himself over and surrender peaceably. Those efforts failed. Officers utilized pepper ball rounds by breaking a window to the bedroom and discharging those into the bedroom, causing him to suffer the effects of the pepper balls, and he surrendered peaceably after that," said Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott.

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CBS Detroit

According to police, the suspect's brother, who is another grandson of the victim, was also in the home.

Investigators are still determining what led up to the altercation, how the victim was murdered, and the suspect's motive.

"Right now, I can't really speak to as to how this all went down, what sparked this this morning. Hopefully, there's some physical evidence that can help us put together exactly what went on today," Piggott said.

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CBS Detroit

Neighbors in the area say they're shocked.

"It's kind of mind-blowing. Seems pretty unusual to me. I mean, you don't hear about this kind of thing every day, that's for sure," said Jeremy Apczynski.

"Kind of freaked out a little bit because we've lived here a long time. Nothing happens," resident Michele said.

The incident remains under investigation.

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