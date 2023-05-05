Man charged in murder of 69-year-old Canton man he had befriended

CANTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man has been charged with premeditated murder in the death of a 69-year-old Canton man, whose body was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle, police said.

Jeffrey Dwight Locke Canton Public Safety Department

Glen Mclean, 69, and one of his vehicles were reported missing by a family member on May 2. Later that day, Dearborn officers found the vehicle and discovered Jeffrey Dwight Locke, 50, was driving it.

Canton officers responded and discovered Mclean's body in the vehicle's trunk. Police say they believe Mclean was assaulted at his home on North River Woods Drive in Canton.

In addition, authorities discovered Locke had befriended Mclean months before the incident and would stay with him at his home and help him fix his vehicles.

"Seniors must be extremely careful about the people they let into their lives," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "It is alleged that Mr. Mclean allowed the defendant into his home where he helped to repair cars. Cases like these continue to highlight the real dangers that some of our seniors face no matter where they reside, worship, work, and seek to enjoy their lives. We will continue to work tirelessly to bring those who prey on our seniors to justice."

Locke was charged with one count of first-degree, premeditated homicide and faces up to life in prison without parole.

His bond was set at $100,000, no 10%. In addition, if he is released, he must wear a GPS tether.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 19.