Man charged in attempted robbery, shooting at Eastpointe home

Trevion Smith-Johnson, 30, is facing 12 charges after he is accused of shooting at a man he attempted to rob at an Eastpointe home. Macomb County Jail

(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old man is facing 12 charges after he is accused of shooting at a man he attempted to rob at an Eastpointe home.

Trevion Smith-Johnson, of Detroit, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to rob while armed, armed robbery, felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, felonious assault with a dangerous weapon and six counts of felony firearm.

Smith-Johnson was arraigned in Eastpointe's 38th District Court and received a $1.5 million bond, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. He is ordered to wear a steel cuff tether, be on house arrest, receive mental health assessment, and refrain from alcohol and drugs if released.

Prosecutors say on May 8, Smith-Johnson allegedly abused the victim at his home and demanded everything he had. He shot at the man when he refused.

Authorities say as the victim took cover, Smith-Johnson fired four more shots.

He fled the scene; however, police arrested him shortly after.

"As Macomb County Prosecutor, I will uphold the law and hold accountable those who choose violence. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office will continue to partner with our local law enforcement to ensure all who are convicted face the proper consequences and punishment for their actions. Our office will continue to work tirelessly to ensure our citizens of Macomb County are safe and that justice will be imposed on those who attempt to disrupt our family's security and safety," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 6, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for June 13.