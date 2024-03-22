Watch CBS News
Local News

Oak Park man, 24, charged in 7-Eleven store robbery in Ferndale

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 22, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 22, 2024 04:01

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 24-year-old man is charged in connection with a robbery at a 7-Eleven store last month in Ferndale.

Ferndale police say its new Flock system helped identify the suspect as James Heflin, of Oak Park, through the suspect vehicle's license plate number.

Heflin was arraigned in 43rd District Court for one count of armed robbery. He received a $100,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear on April 4.

At about 3:55 p.m. on Feb. 3, police were called to the store on W. Nine Mile Road. An investigation revealed that Heflin allegedly entered the store with a knife and demanded money. At that time, a customer entered the store, causing Heflin to leave in an unknown silver SUV.

On March 21, police were notified through the Flock system that the suspect vehicle was in Ferndale. Police conducted a traffic stop and took Heflin into custody.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 6:31 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.