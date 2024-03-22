Oak Park man, 24, charged in 7-Eleven store robbery in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 24-year-old man is charged in connection with a robbery at a 7-Eleven store last month in Ferndale.

Ferndale police say its new Flock system helped identify the suspect as James Heflin, of Oak Park, through the suspect vehicle's license plate number.

Heflin was arraigned in 43rd District Court for one count of armed robbery. He received a $100,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear on April 4.

At about 3:55 p.m. on Feb. 3, police were called to the store on W. Nine Mile Road. An investigation revealed that Heflin allegedly entered the store with a knife and demanded money. At that time, a customer entered the store, causing Heflin to leave in an unknown silver SUV.

On March 21, police were notified through the Flock system that the suspect vehicle was in Ferndale. Police conducted a traffic stop and took Heflin into custody.