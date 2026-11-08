Roseville Man, 34, charged after police car struck during vehicle pursuit

A Roseville, Michigan, man is accused of crashing into a police vehicle during a law enforcement chase that stemmed from a reported assault early Friday, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Demarco Jeremiah Vines, 34, is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count each of third-degree fleeing a police officer and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer in the incident, online court records said.

According to prosecutors, Eastpointe, Michigan, police officers attempted to stop a vehicle Vines was driving around 2:30 a.m. after he fled from law enforcement during a pursuit that started in Roseville. As the chase unfolded, he allegedly drove into oncoming traffic before striking and disabling an officer's patrol car near Gratiot Avenue.

"A second officer subsequently rammed Vines' vehicle near 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, disabling it," the prosecutor's office said.

Prosecutors said Vines was taken into custody after attempting to leave the crash scene while carrying a knife.

A judge set the Roseville man's bond at $750,000 cash or surety during his arraignment on Friday. He's scheduled to appear at a probable cause conference on Nov. 17, and at a preliminary exam on Nov. 24.

If convicted, Vines faces up to 15 years in prison.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido on Friday called for the Michigan Legislature to establish mandatory prison time for people who flee police and endanger lives.