Man from U.S. attempts to illegally enter Canada by kayak on Detroit River, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

A man from the U.S. was taken into custody after police said he allegedly tried to enter Canada by kayak on the Detroit River.

According to LaSalle Police Service in Ontario, an officer was conducting commercial property checks on Wednesday when he spotted the 51-year-old man at the water's edge of the river. The officer noticed that the man had two backpacks with him.

The man, whose name was not released, was detained and turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

LaSalle police did not release any additional information about the man. 

"This is an outstanding example demonstrating that proactive police work can yield unintended positive outcomes. While conducting a simple property check, I'm confident our officer did not expect to find someone trying to illegally enter Canada. It is because of his proactivity that this act was discovered," Chief Michael Pearce said in a statement.  

