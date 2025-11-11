Man allegedly assaults police after being arrested for disorderly conduct in downtown Monroe

A man who was arrested after reports of disorderly conduct in downtown Monroe, Michigan, continued to behave aggressively at the local jail and hospital, the Monroe Police Department said.

The call to police was placed about 6:22 p.m. Saturday with a report that a man was causing disturbances at the businesses along East Front Street near South Macomb Street, according to Monroe police. Employees told officers that the man was acting disorderly and had assaulted several people.

The man was found outside, about a block away, near the entrance to the Riverwalk trail.

"He refused repeated instructions to remove his hands from his pockets, gave police a false name, and resisted arrest. Officers had to physically subdue him to apply handcuffs," police said.

After police arrived at the Monroe County Jail with the suspect, he "continued to exhibit resistive behavior" and was confrontational with officers.

Because of the erratic behavior, officers called paramedics to evaluate his condition before he was booked into jail. In response to being transported to a local hospital, police said, he "was aggressive with medical staff, attempted to spit at paramedics, and disrupted operations in the emergency room."

"For the safety of all involved, he was placed in restraints and subsequently sedated," police said.

After medical clearances were issued, the man was returned to jail and booked.

Monroe police said they are seeking charges of resisting and obstructing police, assault and battery, disorderly conduct and probation violations in this case.

"This situation highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in maintaining public safety," the department said. "Thank you to the local businesses and citizens who reported the incident to the police."