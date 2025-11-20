Man arrested on warrants after police respond to reported fight in Monroe

Police say a "person of interest" in stolen vehicle investigations ran from officers responding to a call Wednesday in Monroe, Michigan.

The Monroe Police Department said officers responded to a John Anderson Court location on Wednesday after receiving a report of a man and woman fighting. Police said they were aware that the man who visits frequently or stays at the residence was wanted on warrants that included resisting arrest and larceny from a vehicle.

When officers arrived, the man ran off.

With the use of a taser, police were able to capture the man and take him into custody. He was then taken to the Monroe County Jail with additional charges of resisting and obstructing police.

"This individual is also a person of interest in several active stolen-vehicle investigations in the area. We appreciate the community's continued support as these cases move forward," police said.

Residents are urged to lock their vehicles at night to help prevent theft and report any suspicious activity.

Police added that anyone who has information that can help in the investigations of recent stolen vehicles in the Monroe area should contact the City of Monroe Detective Bureau, attention Detective Sergeant Oetjens, at 734-243-7516.