Man accused of exposing himself at Southfield Public Library arrested

A man who was accused of exposing himself in the Southfield Public Library more than a week ago has been arrested, Southfield police announced on Sunday.

The man was arrested for the act of aggravated indecent exposure after entering his vehicle information into Flock, according to police. The system alerted investigators when the vehicle entered the city on Oct. 17. The suspect was located and arrested at the library.

Police say that on Oct. 9, officers were called to the Southfield Public Library on Evergreen Road. An investigation found that the suspect went to the third floor of the library and allegedly exposed himself while engaged in a lewd act.

Police say the man fled afterward.