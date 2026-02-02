ICE arrests Venezuelan man after chase in Hazel Park, authorities say

A Venezuelan man was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on Monday after a chase in Hazel Park, Michigan, according to ICE.

Hazel Park police confirmed that the arrest happened at an Amazon warehouse on Nine Mile Road. Police say they received a call from an ICE officer at about 11:08 a.m. Police say the man was taken into custody before local authorities arrived.

ICE confirmed in a statement to CBS News Detroit that the man, identified as Edwin Romero Guiterrez, was arrested after federal officers attempted a traffic stop. The department says that Guiterrezallegedly drove away and nearly collided with another vehicle before driving into the parking lot of the warehouse and running inside the building.

Security staff granted the federal officers permission to enter the building, where they arrested Guiterrez, according to ICE.

According to ICE, Guiterrez was previously arrested in 2023 after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in the Rio Grande Valley without inspection. Guiterrez remains in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings.