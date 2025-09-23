Man arrested for allegedly performing lewd acts in Michigan library

2 dead in I-96 fiery crash, Experts react to Tylenol and autism claims, and other top stories

A 24-year-old man was arrested after police say he allegedly performed lewd acts inside a library in Monroe, Michigan.

According to the Monroe Public Safety Department, officers were called on Sept. 23 about an incident that happened the day before. Police say video surveillance showed the man distracting a female employee and performing the acts while the employee was facing away from him.

Police interviewed the suspect, identified as a transient man, who admitted to the act and was arrested. Police did not release his name pending an arraignment.

Police say an investigation uncovered that the man was linked to a similar incident that happened over the weekend at the Oaks of Righteousness Shelter. The victim in that case says she intends to pursue charges, according to police.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Detective Zimmerman at 734-243-7509.