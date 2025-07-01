Man carrying axe arrested after robbing Southfield bank, police say

A man carrying an axe was arrested after he robbed a bank on Tuesday in Southfield, Michigan, injuring an employee in the process, according to police.

The robbery occurred at PNC Bank located at 28720 Northwestern Highway.

Police say the 55-year-old Southfield man walked into the financial institution with the axe and demanded cash from a female employee. After receiving the money, the man allegedly struck the employee in the head and left the bank.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

An investigation revealed that the man traveled to Detroit, where he was arrested near Greenfield and Joy roads.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-796-5500 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.