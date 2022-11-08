Watch CBS News
Local News

JetBlue passenger arrested after exposing himself on flight to Detroit, authorities say

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself while on a flight to Detroit on Monday.

Officials say the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department received a call about man exposing himself on a JetBlue flight from New York. Police responded and took the man into custody.

Airport officials say the case was handed over to the FBI for investigation.

No additional information has been released at this time.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 5:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.