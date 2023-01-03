Man arrested after crashing car, pointing gun at Warren officers

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is arrested after police say he crashed his car and pointed a gun at officers in Warren.

The incident happened at about 1:32 p.m. on Jan. 2 in the area of Eight Mile Road and Fenelon Street. Police say officers attempted to stop a 2020 Chevy Malibu near Eight Mile Road and Mound roads when the driver took off, prompting a brief chase.

Police say the driver crashed into another vehicle near Fenelon Street. A man and woman got out of the car and ran away. Police say the male suspect had a gun in his hand and turned around, pointing it at officers.

Officers fired shots at the suspect, who continued running. He was found about two blocks away from the crash and was taken into custody. The female suspect was arrested shortly after. Police did not release the two people's names but described the male suspect as a 29-year-old from Detroit.

Police say a handgun was recovered and they are investigating whether the suspect fired shots at officers.

The male suspect, who police say has previous felony convictions, is awaiting trial in Wayne County for fleeing and eluding, and carjacking.

Warren Commissioner William Dwyer issued the following statement on Monday: