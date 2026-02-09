Man armed with hammer breaks into northern Michigan school, prompting lockdown

A 41-year-old Traverse City man was arrested after breaking into a Grand Traverse County school with a hammer Monday morning while class was in session.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office responded to the Old Mission School around 9:43 a.m. Monday for a report of a man who had used a hammer to break into the school.

Deputies say the 41-year-old man entered the school and caused damage while breaking in, and while he was inside the school.

The school went into lockdown to keep students and staff safe, deputies said. After the man was arrested, students were released to their parents, and the school was closed for the rest of the day.

Michigan State Police, Traverse City police, and Peninsula Township Fire and EMS services also responded to the incident.

Grand Traverse County detectives and MSP are investigating.