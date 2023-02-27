Update: Man accused of firing shots at Detroit officers arrested in Novi

Police search for Tyler James Hood, 33, in connection to firing shots at officers. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department says a 33-year-old man wanted for firing shots at police over the weekend was taken into custody on Monday in Novi.

Police were searching for Tyler James Hood, 33, after he allegedly fired shots at officers on Saturday near Puritan Avenue and Beaverland Street. No one was injured.

Police say they saw the suspect enter a vehicle while armed.

Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, and the suspect fired shots at them.

He drove off, and after a short pursuit, he exited the vehicle and ran off in the area of Brammell and Lyndon.

Police say a woman was a passenger in the vehicle and is cooperating with officers.