Man accused of fatally shooting brother in Metro Detroit

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of his 28-year-old brother in Farmington Hills over the weekend.

At about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 33000 block of Saratoga Circle near 11 Mile and Halsted roads. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in critical condition. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say a woman called 911 reporting that her sons were arguing, and one of the men shot the other. The woman reported finding her younger son with a gunshot wound to the chest.

An autopsy on Sunday determined the death as a homicide.

Police say the suspect fled the home. He was arrested the following day near 11 Mile Road and Groesbeck.

"The speed, safety and precision of this investigation is yet another example of the exceptional work done daily by these officers and investigators. Their professionalism and dedication to maintaining the safety of our community is simply outstanding," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.