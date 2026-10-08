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Man accused of making threats against Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A Detroit man is accused of making a terrorist threat against Mayor Mary Sheffield and threatening to shoot up the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center. 

On Oct. 5, around 9:06 a.m., Wayne County prosecutors say Sterling Anthony Peters, 55, entered the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center in downtown Detroit and attempted to walk into Sheffield's office. As he was being escorted out of the building, authorities claim Peters threatened to shoot up the building. 

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says Peters later went to the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters, and while being led out of the building by officers, allegedly threatened physical harm to Sheffield. 

Peters is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in the 36th District Court on one count of false report or threat of terrorism. 

"We will absolutely not tolerate threats to elected officials, including our judges. These threats are on the rise and are extremely concerning. We will prove the charge in this case in court beyond a reasonable doubt," Worthy said in a statement.   

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