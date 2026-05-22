Man accused of killing Detroit rock singer in 1993 extradited from Panama after decades on the run

A man accused of murdering his rock band frontman roommate in Detroit in September 1993 was returned to Wayne County this week after more than three decades on the run.

Richard Werstine, 56, was arraigned Friday on a bench warrant after he failed to appear at his 1994 murder trial and was remanded to jail. U.S. Marshals arrested Werstine, also known as Joseph Alan Stavros, on April 29 in Panama.

Werstine was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 23-year-old Rodney "Rawn Beauty" Barger on Sept. 15, 1993. Barger was Werstine's roommate and the lead singer for the Detroit hardcore band Cold as Life, as reported by Revolver Mag.

Detroit police arrested Werstine for Barger's murder days after the crime, but authorities say Werstine failed to appear for his trial. A warrant for Werstine's arrest was issued in June 1994.

In May 2022, U.S. Marshals took over Werstine's case and discovered Werstine had been arrested several times over the years under various aliases, but authorities never knew his true identity.

Werstine was arrested without incident at a Panama City dog park last month. At the time of his arrest, U.S. Marshals say Werstine had a fraudulent ID. A fingerprint analysis identified him as Werstine.

Werstine confessed to his real identity and to being on the run for more than 30 years, authorities say. He entered Panama illegally in 2005 and never obtained legal status, according to U.S. Marshals.

Werstine is due back in court on July 24.