Man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at Dearborn Heights home

A Detroit man is accused of forcing his way into his girlfriend's Dearborn Heights home before shooting and killing her.

Police responded to a home in the 5400 block of Huron Street around 10 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a report of a home invasion. When they arrived at the home, police found 35-year-old Sean Parnell Walker Jr. with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face, and the victim, 46-year-old Joyce Johnson, unresponsive in a bedroom, suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to prosecutors.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Walker was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that Walker forced his way into Johnson's home and fired a handgun multiple times, killing Johnson.

Walker is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony murder, one count of first-degree home invasion, three counts of unlawful imprisonment, three counts of felonious assault, one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm and 10 counts of felony firearm.

Walker was arraigned remotely from a local hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his self-inflicted gunshot wound. Once released, Walker will be remanded to the Wayne County Jail, according to prosecutors.

Walker is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 9.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.