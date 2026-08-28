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Man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at Dearborn Heights home

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A Detroit man is accused of forcing his way into his girlfriend's Dearborn Heights home before shooting and killing her

Police responded to a home in the 5400 block of Huron Street around 10 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a report of a home invasion. When they arrived at the home, police found 35-year-old Sean Parnell Walker Jr. with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face, and the victim, 46-year-old Joyce Johnson, unresponsive in a bedroom, suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to prosecutors. 

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Walker was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Wayne County prosecutors allege that Walker forced his way into Johnson's home and fired a handgun multiple times, killing Johnson. 

Walker is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony murder, one count of first-degree home invasion, three counts of unlawful imprisonment, three counts of felonious assault, one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm and 10 counts of felony firearm.

Walker was arraigned remotely from a local hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his self-inflicted gunshot wound. Once released, Walker will be remanded to the Wayne County Jail, according to prosecutors. 

Walker is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 9. 

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.   

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