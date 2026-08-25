1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Dearborn Heights, police say

A woman is dead, and a man is injured, in the aftermath of a shooting involving the two in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 10:06 a.m. from Huron Street near Powers Street. Police said the altercation involved a dispute between the two, who knew each other.

The man, who is the suspected shooter, had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. His medical condition was not available on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.