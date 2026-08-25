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1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Dearborn Heights, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A woman is dead, and a man is injured, in the aftermath of a shooting involving the two in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, police said. 

The shooting was reported at about 10:06 a.m. from Huron Street near Powers Street. Police said the altercation involved a dispute between the two, who knew each other. 

The man, who is the suspected shooter, had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. His medical condition was not available on Tuesday afternoon. 

The incident remains under investigation.  

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

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