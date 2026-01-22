Man, 5-year-old girl, both dead after falling through ice in mid-Michigan

A child and an adult are dead after falling through the ice on a pond in Mid-Michigan, local deputies said.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said it received the emergency call about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday along Clintonia Road in Westphalia Township. Deputies said that a utility task vehicle, ridden by the adult and child, broke through the ice on a private pond.

Both were pulled from the pond and taken to UM Health-Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where deputies said they died as a result of their injuries.

The two were identified as a 5-year-old girl and a 50-year-old man, both from the Portland area.

Agencies that assisted on the call included Westphalia Township Fire Department, Portland Fire Department, Portland Police Department, Dewitt Township Police, Portland Ambulance, Michigan State Police, Clinton County and Capital area Dive Teams and Clinton County Central Dispatch.

The incident remains under investigation.