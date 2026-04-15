Malnourished dog found at Michigan home was rescued from the West Bank, rescue agency says

A Michigan woman has been charged after a malnourished and underweight dog was rescued by Macomb County Animal Control.

The rescued dog, named Karl, has a unique story, according to the Detroit Animal Welfare Group, which is now taking care of the animal.

Karl "is a very special dog that was rescued from the Bethlehem shelter in the West Bank to escape the war and come to America for safety, only to be left to starve to death by the person he trusted," DAWG said on a social media post.

Stacey Pollack, 38, of Shelby Township, was arraigned on Tuesday on charges of third-degree felony animal torture along with a misdemeanor count of abandoning or committing cruelty to an animal, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety after the hearing in 41-A District Court in Shelby Township.

Shelby Township police responded to a call for a welfare check on March 5, according to the prosecutor's office. Authorities allege that an improperly latched door opened while officers were at the entrance. In the meantime, officers heard a dog barking and could see the animal behind a gate.

The dog was "extremely malnourished and underweight," the prosecutor's office said.

Macomb County Animal Control arranged for the dog to be evaluated by a veterinarian before it went under DAWG's care.

Pollack is scheduled for a probable cause conference on April 28. If she is able to post bond while court proceedings are pending, she is not allowed to have contact with any animals that can be considered pets.

The felony charge is punishable by up to four years in prison.

"As prosecutors, we are obligated to defend those who cannot defend themselves, including animals that rely entirely on human care for their well-being. Cruelty toward pets is not a trivial matter; it represents a profound breach of both the law and our collective ethical standards," said Macomb County Peter Lucido.