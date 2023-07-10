Magic, missing watches and mental health with viral magician Anthony Grupido

UTICA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - With TikTok garnering millions of views, Lake Orion native and magician Anthony Grupido has gone viral for taking your time.

Grupido has nearly 400,000 followers on TikTok, with his most-viewed video hitting just about six million views.

"In the last two to three years, I think I've gotten about 200,000,000 to 300,000,000 million views on TikTok," said Grupido.

CBS News Detroit caught up with Grupido during one of his gigs at Jimmy John's Field in Utica, where we saw firsthand his ability to get a crowd going.

Along the way came humble beginnings.

"I used to be a street performer, and street perform around the country living out of a car basically," Grupido said.

That led Grupido to open for popular acts like the group of pranksters from Impractical Jokers.

"So I've always been the local Michigan guy who's loved art festivals and our businesses and our community, and I feel like at one point it came back full circle where these opportunities arose, so people called me, and I answered the call," Grupido said.

While he books jobs year-round, he also is a mental health advocate. During the school year, you'll find Grupido in high schools around Michigan, where he uses his talents to discuss issues like suicide awareness and mental health.