Extreme heat in Southeast Michigan forces Madison Heights waterpark to temporarily close

As extreme heat pushed heat index values into the triple digits on Tuesday, the Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights, Michigan, closed its gates, with Oakland County officials citing safety concerns for both visitors and employees.

For many families, splash pads and water parks are go-to destinations when temperatures soar. But parks officials say excessive heat can create dangerous conditions, especially for workers who spend hours outdoors.

"I usually go to Metro Beach, but since it was so hot today, I figured I'd come here instead. It's the only day I had all day free," said visitor Mary Beth Salada.

Others were surprised to find the waterpark closed.

"I'm shocked, to be honest with you. We drove 40 minutes to get here," said visitor Cheryl Myers.

Erik Kopin, chief of park operations and maintenance for the South District of Oakland County Parks, said the decision was made with public health in mind.

"Being out in the exposed sun all day, people don't realize they get dehydrated really quickly, especially when they're in the water in the pool," Kopin said. "To make sure people are safe, especially children and older adults, we made the decision to close."

Kopin said the closure was not only about protecting guests. Red Oaks lifeguards and other employees spend extended periods outdoors, often standing on heat-absorbing concrete while monitoring attractions and responding to emergencies.

"They're nationally recognized for our safety here at Red Oaks Waterpark," Kopin said. "But that takes them being out exposed in the sun, watching all the guests, making sure they're safe in the pool, and responding to saves and things like that. They're out there on the concrete in the heat, and their safety becomes an issue with these high temperatures."

Jim Dunleavy, manager of operations for Oakland County Parks and Recreation, said precautions are being taken across the county's park system as the heat wave continues.

"A lot of our staff will be coming in a lot earlier in the morning today and being sent home," Dunleavy said. "That's one of the things we're going to do to make sure they're safe. If they don't have to be at work and we can do things without them, we'll actually call them off from coming in that day too."

Dunleavy said the county is monitoring conditions at parks, golf courses and campgrounds and will continue adjusting operations as needed.

Red Oaks Waterpark is expected to reopen on Wednesday with modified hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As the busy Fourth of July weekend approaches, Oakland County crews say they will continue monitoring weather conditions while working to keep both visitors and employees safe.