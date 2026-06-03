Drag queen storyteller removed from Madison Heights Pride event after council denies $300 booking fee

A drag queen story time has been cut from a Pride Month event in Madison Heights after the city council voted 4-3 to deny funding for the booking fee.

The Madison Heights City Council held a special workshop meeting Monday, with the vote blocking $300 that had been expected to cover two hours of a drag performer at the annual Arts and Pride event.

The Arts and Pride event, billed as a family-friendly "LBGTQ+ Festival for All," is still scheduled for June 7 at Civic Center Park. The free, 1 to 5 p.m. gathering includes face painting, an artist market, karaoke and food vendors. This is an event that has taken place each year in the city since 2022.

Mayor Corey Haines said the festival itself "is expected to proceed as planned," and the cancellation only affects that specific entertainment booking. A story time program was not part of the previous years' event schedules.

The drag performer, Jadein Black, said they are still willing to perform on that date in Madison Heights if a venue can be booked.

"Let me be clear: Drag performers are not groomers. We are educators, neighbors, friends, community members, and human beings. We show up to create spaces where children can learn about kindness, literacy, acceptance, and self-expression," the performer's social media post said.

"According to council members who supported the decision, concerns included the appropriateness of the program for children and its potential impact on attendance by some families," the mayor said.

Council member Quinn Wright, who voted against the funding denial, said he respected the outcome while disagreeing with it.

"While I am disappointed with the final 4-3 vote, I respect the process by which the Council arrived at its decision. Public service requires thoughtful discussion, differing perspectives, and ultimately accepting the outcome of the democratic process, even when we disagree," Wright said on social media.

Wright is the city council's representative on the Human Relations and Equity Commission, which was one of the city committees reviewing this at an earlier stage. Both the Madison Heights Arts Board along with the Madison Heights Human Resources and Equity Committee had taken up discussion of the Arts and Pride event during their meetings this spring.

"Drag Performances are an art that has been traced back to the late 19th Century, where people gathered to watch performers in elaborate costumes and makeup, celebrating (and lampooning!) various notions of gender presentation. Closely tied into the LBGTQ+ Community, there are many types of Drag Performances, and this one is especially geared toward our all-ages and family audience," the Madison Heights Arts Board said via social media on May 13 about the event.

The Human Resources and Equity Committee, during its April 16 meeting, reviewed and approved a list of expenses submitted for the event, which included $300 "for Drag Queen Story Time and Sing-a-long."

The Arts Board was also given a report about the event during its May 6 meeting, with the expenses for the event to include $300 for two hours of a drag performer.

In response to the scheduled performance being canceled, one of the vendors said they plan to bring storybooks along with them.

"I encourage them to move forward and continue making this year's Arts & Pride Picnic a wonderful celebration of creativity, community, and belonging. Their efforts matter, and they are deeply appreciated," Wright said.

"For me, yesterday's vote was ultimately about the role of government. I believe we crossed a line into regulating expression that was intended to empower, encourage, and celebrate people for being themselves. I am saddened that something designed to promote inclusion and self-acceptance was instead viewed through a lens of sexualization," Wright continued. "That said, I remain hopeful. I believe City Council can learn from this experience and continue working toward a more thoughtful and inclusive approach in the future."