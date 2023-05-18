Macomb Township woman charged after allegedly pointing gun at woman during argument over dogs

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb Township woman accused of pointing a gun at another woman during an argument over dogs has been arraigned.

On Wednesday, May 17, Angela Andrews, 33, was arraigned on the following charges:

assault with a deadly weapon, a four-year felony

felony firearm, mandatory two years in prison

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, on Tuesday, May 16, Andrews and another woman were allegedly in an argument over their dogs. During the argument, Andrews ran into her house and grabbed a gun.

Officials say Andrews then pointed the gun at the woman.

She was given a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

Her probable cause conference is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30, and her preliminary examination is scheduled for Monday, June 5.

"In this case, a dispute over dogs escalated to the defendant pointing a gun at the victim," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "The alleged actions of the defendant are serious and the consequences are severe. We will not tolerate gun violence in Macomb County. The Macomb County Prosecutor's office represents the people. We are committed to achieving justice and following the laws of the State of Michigan. All that are accused of a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."