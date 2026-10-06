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Macomb County Sheriff's Office search for missing man last seen in July

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a 36-year-old man who was last seen nearly three months ago.

Anthony Wells, of Mount Clemens, was last seen at the end of July, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities say he is known to frequent Chesterfield Township and Clinton Township.

Wells is described as 6 feet tall and of average build. He may have long hair and a beard, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9412.

Anthony Wells Mount Clemens
Anthony Wells Macomb County Sheriff's Office

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