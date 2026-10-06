Macomb County Sheriff's Office search for missing man last seen in July

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a 36-year-old man who was last seen nearly three months ago.

Anthony Wells, of Mount Clemens, was last seen at the end of July, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities say he is known to frequent Chesterfield Township and Clinton Township.

Wells is described as 6 feet tall and of average build. He may have long hair and a beard, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9412.