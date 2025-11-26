Macomb County Sheriff's Office adds two more K-9s to its force

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office in Michigan has added two new K-9s to its department, bringing its unit to a total of four canine and officer partners.

The two newly added dogs are a German shepherd named Vader and a Malinois named Koda. The department's older K-9s are both German shepherds, one named Radar and the other named Venzo, who were assigned to the agency in 2018.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickerham, at right, hosts a swearing-in ceremony for his agency's newest two K-9 units. Macomb County Sheriff's Office

"We are eager to welcome these new K-9s to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said. "Our K-9s and handlers are an invaluable asset to the communities we serve, not only strengthening our enforcement efforts, but also building positive connections."

The Macomb County K-9s are trained in obedience, detection work and patrol functions, and continuing training takes place monthly. Their skills can assist in locating missing people, tracking suspects, evidence recovery and safety checks during emergency situations.

The agency's K-9s also have been cross-trained in either narcotics or explosion detection.

The Gallo Family Foundation and fundraising efforts by the MCSO Community Relations Division helped raise more than $29,600 to support the expansion of the unit. In addition, AZ Arms Incorporated owner Yaz Abusaif, who is also an MCSO reserve officer, donated protective vests for both Vader and Koda.

Vader will work primarily in Washington Township and Koda will work primarily in Macomb Township. The Macomb County K-9s also take on calls outside of their assigned communities when needed.