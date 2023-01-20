Macomb County Prosecutor Lucido speaks out after Robert E. Lee post

(CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido issued an apology Friday after receiving backlash for a social media post quoting Robert E. Lee on his birthday, calling the post "inappropriate" and "insensitive."

A screenshot of the Jan. 19th post showed a statue of Lee with his birth date, and a quote attributing Lee that reads: "What a cruel thing is war: to separate and destroy families and friends, and mar the purest joys and happiness God has granted us in this world; to fill our hearts with hatred instead of love for our neighbors, and to devastate the fair face of this beautiful world."

In his statement, Lucido apologized for the "stress the January 19th post created," adding that he does not support Lee's role in the American Civil War "or what the Confederate Army was trying to achieve."

"On my behalf, my Communications Director posts information about the office and occasionally current affairs on the Prosecutor's Office social media sites. On Thursday, Robert E. Lee's birthday, a post was made quoting his statement on the cruelty of war, thinking it was historically significant and not thinking the post needed my review," he said.

"Unfortunately, the greater context of Robert E. Lee, his support of the Confederate States, relationship to our shameful slave history and the hurtful nature of commemorating him to many in our community, was not considered."

Lucido says the post has been taken down, and the prosecutor's office will implement a review process for social media posts.

In response to the post, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel says: "I have nothing more to add to it. It would not be of any benefit. The prosecutor would love that. Use me as a distraction in this if at all possible. I refuse to allow him that opportunity. He has no defense. But any time he tried to distract and make it look political, he gladly jumped at the opportunity."