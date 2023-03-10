Macomb County prosecutor seeking mental health evaluation on gun charges

(CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido announced a plan to address gun crimes, including requesting mental health evaluations.

According to a press release on Thursday, Lucido says the two-step plan also includes no plea bargains eliminating felonies on assaultive gun charges.

"If you commit an assaultive gun felony, you end up with a felony. Now is the time to come together and get something done regarding guns. The stakes are too high to play partisan politics," Lucido said in a statement. "Now is also the time to require felony gun suspects to get a mental health evaluation as a condition of bond before they get a chance to access another gun."

Lucido says prosecutors will ask judges to "check the box" to request an assessment and recommendations by the Macomb County Community Corrections Department as a condition of bond in felony gun cases.

He says the assessment would help the judge determine if the defendant is a risk to the community. It would also help determine if there needs to be changes to bond conditions, as well as if further evaluation and mental health treatment is necessary.

The bond condition could include an evaluation from any qualified, licensed mental health professional if it cannot be done by the community corrections department.

"Macomb County has an opportunity to be an example of coming together to finally make progress on guns with a combination of mental health treatment and tougher penalties," Lucido said.