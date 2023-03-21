Macomb County plans for $163M in reconstruction, infrastructure improvements in 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The Macomb County Department of Roads announced there will be more than $163 million in reconstruction, rehabilitation and infrastructure improvements throughout the county.

The department says the construction program includes 20 primary and local road projects, five bridges and culverts and 20 asphalt resurfacing projects.

In addition, crews will also work on five township residential streets as part of the department's subdivision reconstruction program.

"From major reconstruction and rehabilitation to enhancing the safety and efficiency of our roadways, these projects are critical to the transportation infrastructure needs of our region," said Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel. "There isn't a road or bridge we can't fix if we have adequate funding. We will continue to advocate for additional state and federal funding to ensure the more than $2 billion dollars in road improvements needed across Macomb County are resolved."

There will also be multiple maintenance projects, traffic improvement projects and traffic technology and communication network modernizations throughout the 2023 construction season.

Residents can sign up for the Macomb Work Zone, a weekly email newsletter to stay up-to-date on construction happening in the county.

For a map of the projects planned, along with estimated dates and construction costs, visit here.