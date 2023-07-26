Macomb County officials share success of projects aimed at protecting Lake St. Clair

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - City officials and community leaders in Macomb County joined together for the annual State of the Lakes Address Wednesday morning to discuss new projects and initiatives, along with releasing results of a first-ever coastal study of Lake St. Clair.

They touted restoration projects, funding and infrastructure work on the waterway and in the surrounding area, and the Blue Economy Initiative.

Everything we do in our department is focused on improving water quality," said Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller, via Deputy Acciavatti. "In fact, our mission statement is 'water quality equals quality of life'. Protecting our magnificent Lake St. Clair is a priority we all take seriously."

In addition to discussing these projects to protect and enhance Lake St. Clair, city officials also released the results of its first-ever Lake St. Clair Coastal Study.

The report established a baseline of water assets and quality of life amenities within a 12.1 square mile along Lake St. Clair's shoreline. This will be used to address deficiencies and support funding for work in the surrounding area.

"The Au Sable River, the Rifle River, up in the northern part of the state, pale in comparison to what we have right here in our own backyard," said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel. "So I've seen a lot of progress. I've seen what's happening. So I would give it an A. I really would. But I think there's an opportunity for us to make it an A+ area of destination for folks and recreational aspects if we continue doing what we're doing. And I do see that happening."

Here's a list city officials released of key findings from the study:

There is a total of 160.3 miles of Lake St. Clair shoreline in Macomb County, both physical (51.4 miles) and augmented (108.9 miles) through manmade extensions (ie. shoreline protection structures, piers, docks, canals, etc.). The augmented shoreline more than doubled the publicly accessible areas within the County, which currently sits at 10.8 miles of shoreline.

The Lake St. Clair Coastal Area of Study is older, more educated and more affluent than surrounding areas. It has a higher proportion of Baby Boomers, a higher proportion of college degrees and a per capita income 27% higher than the rest of Macomb County.

Recreation in the Coastal Area of Study is on the rise. For instance, there has been a 620% increase in charter boat trips since 2012 and in 2022, marinas saw 1.4 million visitors.

Environmental sustainability remains a priority. More than $130 million has been spent on projects in the last 20 years to reduce pollution overflows and $43 million has been invested in habitat enhancements.

Macomb County's Blue Economy provides the region $1.6 billion in economic value and supports 18,692 jobs.

The study also identified a wide range of ideas and opportunities for the region, including:

Implementing a multilateral Blue Economy strategy.

Improving access by purchasing waterfront properties and developing structures that expand the shoreline.

Developing facilities that help residents age-in-place.

Promoting business, events and amenities that support year-round recreation and tourism.

Encouraging development of a lake-side resort or mixed-use hotel.

Continued expansion of walking, biking and water trails.

