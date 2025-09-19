Macomb County man wins top prize of $500,000 in Michigan Lottery instant game

A Macomb County man has picked up a $500,000 top prize on a Michigan Lottery instant game.

Lottery officials announced the award Friday, after the man made a visit to lottery headquarters to claim his prize. The 69-year-old man chose to remain anonymous.

"I used to only play $2 tickets, and about a month ago I started playing the $5 tickets. I'm glad I made the move up to the $5 games because it sure paid off!" he told lottery officials.

The winning ticket from the Spectacular Wild Time instant game was purchased at Little Mack Beer & Wine, which is located at 28480 Little Mack Avenue in Saint Clair Shores.

"When I was scratching the ticket, I saw I matched the number six, but I finished scratching the rest of the ticket before revealing the winning amount, which I assumed was $5 or $10," the winner said. "When I scratched the amount, I saw one zero, then another, and another and that's when I knew I won big! It was unbelievable."

He told lottery officials that he plans to retire and enjoy the winnings with his family.

The Spectacular Wild Time instant game launched in June. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. The prizes that remain in the game include two more $500,000 top prizes, nine $25,000 prizes, and 10 $2,500 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at retailers across the state.

