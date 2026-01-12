Macomb County man wins $1 million in Michigan Lottery instant game

A Southeast Michigan man has won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery's King Cashword instant game.

The lottery commission made the announcement Monday. The 60-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Kroger on 26 Mile Road in Macomb.

A $1 million winning instant ticket from the Michigan Lottery King Cashword game that was purchased at a Kroger store in Macomb. Michigan Lottery

"I bought my ticket out of a self-serve machine and scratched it off," the lottery player said. "At first, I thought I won $5,000, and then I found another word to make 10 for a $1 million prize. It was awesome! Winning feels like a huge blessing and means I can retire earlier than I planned."

He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

The King Cashword game, which costs $20 to play, launched in June 2025. There are still two more $1 million top prizes remaining in that series.