A Macomb County man pleaded no contest to a felony charge relating to stomping on the head of a kitten and killing it.

Marcus Winfrey entered his plea on Tuesday in Macomb County 16th Circuit Court to one count of first-degree animal torture, court records show. He will be sentenced on Jan. 12 and faces up to 10 years in prison on that charge. Prosecutors said he is a habitual offender.

Prosecutors said Winfrey was sleeping on the steps of the First United Methodist Church in Mount Clemens on Sept. 2, when he awoke and began swearing at a woman who was resting on the church steps. Prosecutors allege Winfrey intentionally stomped on the head of the woman's female kitten, killing the animal.

He was lodged at the Macomb County Jail after his arrest. Bond was set at $50,000 at that time. A request for bond reduction presented during the plea hearing was denied, court records show.

"The allegations in this case of using an innocent animal to hurt another person is cruel and deeply troubling. When offenders are convicted of animal cruelty, they should face meaningful consequences," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido previously said on the case.