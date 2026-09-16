Macomb County man accused of stomping, killing kitten, prosecutors say

A Macomb County man is accused of stomping on the head of a kitten and killing it.

According to prosecutors, Marcus Winfrey was sleeping on the steps of the First United Methodist Church in Mount Clemens on Sept. 2, when he awoke and began swearing at a woman who was resting on the church steps. Prosecutors allege Winfrey intentionally stomped on the head of the woman's female kitten, killing the animal.

Winfrey, 33, of Mount Clemens, was arraigned Sept. 4 on one count of first-degree animal torture and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Prosecutors say Winfrey is a habitual offender.

"The allegations in this case of using an innocent animal to hurt another person is cruel and deeply troubling. When offenders are convicted of animal cruelty, they should face meaningful consequences. My office will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases and advocate for appropriate sentences," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Winfrey was given a $50,000 bond and remains lodged in the Macomb County Jail.

Winfrey is due back in court for a preliminary examination on Oct. 29.