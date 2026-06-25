Macomb County man heads to prison for deadly drunk driving crash

A Macomb County man will spend at least a decade in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in a deadly drunk driving crash.

On Thursday, 20-year-old Jack Robb of Macomb Township was sentenced to 10 to 50 years in prison for a Jan. 7, 2024, drunk driving crash that killed 26-year-old Austin Southwell, Macomb County prosecutors said.

Robb, who was 17 years old at the time, was traveling northbound on Hayes Road in a Dodge Ram pickup. Prosecutors say he was driving at about 86 mph when he disregarded a red light and struck a Honda Civic broadside. Southwell, who was westbound on 21 Mile Road at the time, died as a result of the crash.

The prosecutor's office said investigators established that Robb drank alcohol and smoked marijuana prior to the crash.

"Today's sentence reflects the devastating consequences of a choice that never should have been made," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. "Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs puts every life on the road at risk, and in this case, it resulted in the tragic death of a young man with his entire future ahead of him.

"While no sentence can undo the pain caused by Austin Southwell's death, I hope this outcome provides his family and loved ones with a measure of justice and closure. This case should serve as a powerful reminder that impaired driving is not an accident—it is a preventable and dangerous decision that can change lives forever."

In May, Robb was found guilty of second-degree murder and remanded to jail.

In addition to his prison sentence, Robb was also ordered to pay $11,863.93 restitution. He will receive credit for 86 days served.