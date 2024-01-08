Macomb County teen arrested in fatal drunk driving crash

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 17-year-old from Macomb County has been arrested in connection with a fatal drunk driving crash that killed a man on Sunday.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the teen is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol when he hit a vehicle at the intersection of 21 Mile Road and Hayes in Shelby Township.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, a special adjournment was requested at the teen's preliminary hearing. The teen remains at the Juvenile Justice Center.

"We are committed to a thorough examination of the evidence surrounding this tragic drunk driving incident. Our focus is not just on determining charges but also ensuring the safety of our community. Justice will be pursued diligently as we navigate the complexities of this case in the pursuit of accountability and closure for the victim's family," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement.

A preliminary hearing is slated for Jan. 16. Charges will be determined at that time.