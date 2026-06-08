Macomb County man stabbed family dog 3 times after being asked to leave friend's home in Warren, charges say

A Warren, Michigan, man will face trial on charges relating to assaulting two people at a friend's home and also stabbing the family's dog.

James Vigneau, 42, was bound over as charged after a preliminary exam took place on Thursday in 37th District Court in Warren, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said. He faces charges of second-degree killing/torturing and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. He is also charged as a fourth-offense habitual offender, prosecutors said.

The arraignment in Macomb County Circuit Court will take place on June 15.

The circumstances that led to the charges happened at the home of friends on May 17.

The prosecutor's office said that Vigneau was asked to leave that home after making what was described as inappropriate comments. During the confrontation, authorities said, Vigneau pulled out a knife and "slashed it toward a man and his daughter."

The family dog came over to protect the family.

Vigneau is accused of stabbing the dog three times, the animal's injuries were not fatal.

"Those who abuse animals should expect to face the full consequences of the law. Animal cruelty is a deliberate act of violence, and my office will not tolerate it," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.