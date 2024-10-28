Macomb County man charged with sharing child pornography

JD Vance returns to Michigan, McDonald's puts quarter pounder back on menu and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 43-year-old Chesterfield Township man is facing six felony charges in connection with possessing child pornography.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office alleges that between Feb. 23 and Feb. 27, 2024, Joshua Allen Mathes received and shared child pornography on websites and online message boards.

Mathes is charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, a 10-year felony, and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime with a maximum imprisonment of 10 years. He was arraigned and issued a $10,000 bond. If released, he cannot have access to the internet or have contact with anyone under 18.

"The charges in this case reflect disturbing exploitation of vulnerable young children, and we are committed to pursuing justice for these children. We will work tirelessly to hold accountable those who use online platforms to perpetuate abuse and ensure a safer future for our children," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Mathes is back in court for a portable cause hearing on Nov. 6.