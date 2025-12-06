Macomb County man, 20, charged in alleged plan to attack school

A 20-year-old St. Clair Shores, Michigan, man faces three charges in connection with an alleged plan to attack a school, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Online court records posted Friday show Joel Edwards is charged with one count each of intentional threat to commit an act of violence against school students or employees, using a computer to commit a crime and felony firearm.

The prosecutor's office said the St. Clair Shores Police Department conducted a cyber threat investigation and welfare check on Edwards on Sept. 13.

The probe allegedly began after the Federal Bureau of Investigation contacted the Michigan State Police about TikTok videos "allegedly associated to Edwards that expressed a desire to carry out a mass shooting," the prosecutor's office said. The state agency then contacted St. Clair Shores police.

Prosecutors said weapons were allegedly found in Edwards' possession. He was taken into custody where he was held for a mental health evaluation, according to officials.

He has been held at the Macomb County Jail since Sept. 25 for violating his probation from a previous offense, the prosecutor's office said.

A judge set Edwards' bond at $5 million, and he was referred for a mental health evaluation, according to officials. If Edwards posts bond, he'll be required to wear a GPS tether, stay at home and have no contact with any school building or student.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 16, followed by a preliminary exam on Dec. 19.